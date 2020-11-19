Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall face secret missions on I'm A Celebrity to win luxury items for camp.

As is customary on I'm A Celeb, each of the celebrities was allowed to choose one luxury item for the show prior to launch night.

On today’s​ I’m A Celebrity... The Daily Drop, presenter Vick Hope exclusively revealed how the campmates will attempt to bag their luxury items in a new challenge.

Vick explained how there is a portrait of a jester inside the camp’s boiler room, which will come to life.

The jester will set the new campmates - Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall - secret missions. If they succeed in their secret missions, they’ll win the campmates their luxury items.

Appearing on the spin-off show, Denise Van Outen said: “I love secret missions, this is when the fun begins!”

Fellow guest and former King of the Jungle Christopher Biggins added: “They’re both actors, they’ll probably do it – it will be fun. He might sing it all, that’s the only thing.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Vick catches up with former campmate and friend of Shane Richie, Tony Hadley.

On Shane he said: “Last night’s episode where he was dropping the stones on the privy and trying to scare Jordan, that’s kind of typical Shane. He’s always up for a laugh, we’ve had so much fun together. There is a serious side to Shane, but he’s always up for a good time. He’s made me laugh a lot over the years and he’s just a thoroughly good guy – what you see is what you get.”

He added: “It is going to get a bit more intense as time goes on and the conversations sometimes get deeper. It’s really weird as you start to have a vulnerability after 10 or 12 days and people start to open up about their private lives and things like that.

“But he’s always up for a good laugh which is great. The show – I’ve laughed a hell of a lot – if they all keep like this, it’s going to be hilarious, every single night.”

Tony went on to share: “You need fun. Despite what you see, you see the edited bits, the laughs, there’s a lot of time when you’re sitting around and you’re doing the dunny and everything else. There’s loads of things that you don’t see as a viewer that you have to cope with while you’re in there.

"To have someone like Shane - and Jordan’s hilarious too, he’s cracking me up - to have someone like Shane in there, he’s really encouraging. He was brilliant with Jordan the other night, saying ‘Come on we can do this’. So there’s that side of him and also the fun side. He will keep you entertained, there’s no doubt about it.”

I'm A Celebrity... The Daily Drop is available on the ITV Hub and airs on ITV2 at 5:30PM weekdays. The main show continues at 9PM on ITV.