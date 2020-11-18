Jordan North has been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

He will take part in The Trapped Door, travelling down a secret tunnel crammed with critters and packed with precious stars.

In tonight's show hosts Ant and Dec went into the castle camp to reveal Jordan had received the most votes from viewers to take part in the challenge.

You can see how well he does in Thursday night's episode at 9PM On ITV.

In the vote this evening, newbies stage star Ruthie Henshall and opera singer Russell Watson were not eligible for the vote.

Earlier in the episode, they had joined the camp alongside radio DJ Jordan and the other original campers, TV presenter Vernon Kay, actress Beverley Callard, , gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, actor Shane Richie, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard , Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, soap star Jessica Plummer, author Giovanna Fletcher and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

Ruthie and Russell took on the latest trial, Stage Fright, in front of the camp.

The first part of the Trial was called Laughing Stocks where Ruthie was in a stock and had to read the first part of a joke and Russell would then have to find the punchline hidden in a barrels of slime, maggots, rotten vegetables and fish guts using only his mouth.

The second part of the trial was called Eye Scream; Russell and Ruthie had to use their mouths to transfer 3 fish eyes from a large bowl into an ice cream tub and then crush a fish eye over the tub for the juice topping.

The final act was called ‘Critters in Ya Knickers’ as Ruthie and Russell had to wear clear large trousers over their outfit which would be filled with crickets and cockroaches. Wearing head-phones they had to dance to iconic songs and their fellow campmates had to guess what the song was.

The pair managed to win 11 of 12 possible stars, with the group enjoying a dinner of oxtail for dinner.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs each night on ITV.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, this year's show will come from Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Alongside the main series, you can stream spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.