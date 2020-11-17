Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson have both been confirmed for the I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up.

The pair will join camp in the next episode on Wednesday night, 18 November at 9PM on ITV.

Ruthie Henshall is a West End star known for her roles in musical theatre shows including Cats, Chicago and She Loves Me.

Russell Watson is an operatic tenor who has released over 10 albums throughout his career.

The duo will join the current crop of ten celebrities which include author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, actress Beverley Callard, EastEnders legend Shane Richie and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

They're joined by EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and athlete Sir Mo Farah.

In tonight's episode (17 November) hosts Ant and Dec went to camp to reveal that there had been no public vote for the trial. Instead, the duo revealed that all ten celebs would take part in the next trial, Stage Fright.

But the celebs are currently unaware that they will be joined by the new arrivals for the challenge.

Earlier in this evening's show, Jordan, Vernon and Beverley took on this year's first eating trial, Frights Of The Round Table.

Vernon was served up Lamb Rank, Turn Nips Pie and Nuts Roast

Beverley faced eating a Cheese Fruit Vomlette, Falaf Hell Wrap and Dread and Butter Pudding

And Jordan had a Steak and Eye-Le Pie, fermented catfish, Welsh Scare Bit and Spotted Lick

They all successfully ate all their meals and the group therefore won 10 of 10 stars.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV.

Alongside the main series, you can catch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.

Picture: ITV