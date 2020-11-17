Great British Bake Off fans left fuming over latest result

The Great British Bake Off fans have been left raging after the latest elimination from the tent.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood were once again back to judge The Great British Bake Off this week on Channel 4.

It was the semi-final as the remaining four bakers faced a trio of patisserie challenges.

At the end of the episode it was Hermine who left the Great British Bake Off this week leaving Laura Adlington, Peter Sawkins and Dave Friday to go through to the final.

However the result did not go down well with fans with many sharing their outrage on Twitter.

"Hermine has been ROBBED this week, she deserved to be in the final. I'm fuming," one wrote.

Another wrote; "2020 has been undeniably strange. But I can honestly admit, I didn’t expect I would be this fuming about an elimination decision on The Great British Bake Off at the start of the year #GBBO"

A third posted: "I’m fuming, Hermine should have been in the final, she’s had one bad week FFS that Laura’s scraped through nearly every week. #GBBO"

"Someone call the cops. There’s been a robbery on channel 4 #GBBO" joked a fourth.

Following Hermine's exit, the show's official Twitter account posted: "We’re so sad to see Hermine leave the Bake Off Tent after so many wonderful creations throughout the series - and much laughter too. A very bright future lies ahead! #GBBO"

The Great British Bake Off final airs next Tuesday night on Channel 4 at 8PM.

Alongside the main show spin-off series The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs with Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes online with the All 4 player.

