Hollie Arnold and Giovanna Fletcher face Kiosk Cledwyn on I'm A Celebrity

Hollie Arnold and Giovanna Fletcher took on I'm A Celebrity's first Castle Coin Challenge tonight.

The Castle Coin Challenge replaces the classic Dingo Dollar Challenge with the camp now in Wales.

In each challenge, two celebs will face a task in order to stand the chance of winning a treat for camp.

In tonight's episode (17 November) Hollie and Giovanna arrived to another room in the castle and laughed as they were greeted by a large painting of all their fellow campmates which had holes where their mouths should be.

Giovanna and Hollie were given 10 balls, each with a different quote written on. In order to complete the challenge, they had to successfully match the quote with the correct celebrity by putting the ball into the correct mouth on the portrait.

They had to use a rope to control a platform to lower the ball in the correct mouth. If they matched the wrong quote to the wrong celebrity the portrait would spit the ball out.

Giovanna and Hollie had fun together matching all the quotes and successfully completed the challenge giving them castle coins to go visit the Ye Olde Shoppe and cash in.

Hollie and Giovanna went to meet Kiosk Cledwyn - Kiosk Kev's long lost Welsh cousin - for the first time this series and placed the castle coins on his counter. They noticed a framed picture of Kiosk Kev on an Australian beach and laughed.

The pair got to choose between Welsh cakes or Twiglets, choosing the Welsh cakes.

Kiosk Cledwyn called camp for the first time, Victoria answered the phone and he asked them what percentage of Brits talk about the weather at least once a day, a/ 26% or b/44%.

The camp all felt 44% straight away and told Kiosk Cledwyn their answer.

Kiosk Cledwyn immediately shut his shutter in the faces of Giovanna and Hollie who both said “Nooooooo.”

Hollie and Giovanna returned to cheers in camp but they had to break the bad news to them that they’d got the answer wrong.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV.

