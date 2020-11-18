Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity as newbies Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson take on the next trial.

There was no public vote in last night's episode (17 November) as Ant and Dec instead reveale all ten celebs would take on the next challenge.

Advertisements

However they were unaware that they'd be joined by new campers: Musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall and opera singer Russell Watson.

The pair join the camp tonight for the latest trial, Stage Fright.

They find themselves becoming court jesters, with a first look clip available below...

Ruthie and Russell join the current line up of celebs including soap star Beverley Callard, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie, Radio 1's Jordan North, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard and TV host Vernon Kay.

Advertisements

Also in the Welsh castle are EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold and author Giovanna Fletcher.

It'll be up to Ruthie and Russell to win food for the camp, who have been enjoying some luxury meals recently.

Last night's challenge featured Jordan, Vernon and Beverley taking on an eating trial, Frights Of The Round Table.

Vernon was served up Lamb Rank, Turn Nips Pie and Nuts Roast; Beverley faced eating a Cheese Fruit Vomlette, Falaf Hell Wrap and Dread and Butter Pudding; and Jordan had a Steak and Eye-Le Pie, fermented catfish, Welsh Scare Bit and Spotted Lick.

All three successfully ate all the meals and therefore won the full house of 10 stars.

They were served up a dinner of chips, quail and garlic in the castle courtyard.

Advertisements

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV.

Alongside the main series, you can catch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.