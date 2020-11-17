What time do I'm A Celeb stars eat? How this year's show works

With a camp in Wales, 2020's I'm A Celebrity works a little bit different than usual.

Lots of fans have been wondering what time the celebrities eat and when they do the trials this year with the show filming in the time-zone as it airs.

When down under, trials take place first thing in the morning Australian time with the celebs enjoying their dinner in the evening as you'd expect.

But in the Welsh camp things are rather different with celebs taking on their trials at around 11PM to midnight.

They then won't eat until around 1 to 2AM.

Ahead of entering the Welsh castle, former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard revealed that the celebs had been told to alter their sleeping patterns for the show.

He told how the celebrities won't go to sleep until the early hours and will wake up around 11AM.

AJ explained: "I've shifted all my times. We've been told to go to bed about 3am and wake up about 11am, because the trials will be filmed quite late at night due to having enough time to edit and you'll find out who left maybe 11pm."

He shared with the AJ vs Curtis podcast: "The trial won't take place until, like, 1am so we've been told to do that.

"It has helped because for me, the sleep is probably the hardest thing to change more than food or caffeine. So I've been going to bed at 2.30 and waking up at 11am."

So far this year the celebs have done well on their trailed and enjoyed meals of eel and rabbit.

In tonight's latest episode Jordan North, Vernon Kay and Beverley Callard will take on the show's classic eating trial, Frights Of The Round Table.

They'll face a spinning table full of dishes that Ant and Dec teased would "put the evil in Medieval"

"The only thing spinning more than the table will be their stomachs," they added.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 continues nightly on ITV.