Jordan North, Vernon Kay and Beverley Callard have been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

The trio will take part in the first eating trial of the series, Frights Of The Round Table.

In tonight's show viewers again got the chance to vote for who to take part in the challenge.

Ant and Dec entered the castle camp to deliver the news, revealing that Jordan North, Vernon Kay and Beverley Callard had the most votes to take part.

They'll face a spinning table full of dishes that Ant and Dec teased would "put the evil in Medieval"

"The only thing spinning more than the table will be their stomachs," they added.

It's Jordan second trial in a row after taking part in tonight's challenge with Shane Richie.

For the trial, the pair were locked in two underground chambers where they were joined by a number of snakes.

Ant and Dec explained that the pair had to open a number of locked safes in order to win meals for camp.

Jordan confessed ahead of the trial: “I’ve never been this scared in my life.”

However they both took on the trial and won 9 out of the ten possible stars.

Jordan revealed: “My brother, who is a paratrooper said to me no matter how scared or cold you get to think of your happy place.”

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV.

The celebs taking part in the show are Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, athlete Sir Mo Farah, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, radio DJ Jordan North, Corrie icon Beverley Callard, actor Shane Richie and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the series will take place Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Alongside the main show, you can watch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.