I'm A Celebrity 2020 launches to record viewing figures

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launched with huge viewing figures on Sunday night.

The 20th series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here started with a peak audience of 12 million viewers tuning in to ITV to see Ant and Dec host the series from Wales for the first time.

Opening with an average of 10.9 million viewers across its slot from 9PM to 10.30PM, it drew the biggest audience for the show since the 2018 final. More than half the available TV audience - 51.9% - watched.

ITV say that this was an increase of a million viewers (+10%) compared with last year. It was the second biggest launch for the show since 2013 and the fifth biggest launch episode for the show ever.

What's more, the show was the fifth biggest programme on any channel so far this year beaten only by the Queen's Address and Prime Minister's statements. Excluding news programmes, I'm A Celeb recorded the biggest overnight audience on any channel since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special on BBC One last year.

Plus, the opening episode recorded I’m a Celebrity’s biggest ever share of 16-34 viewers with 77%, attracting an average of 2.7m viewers with a peak of 3m. It is also the biggest share for this demographic on any channel so far this year.

I’m a Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV through to its final on Friday 4 December.

Ten celebrities will be leaving their plush pads and luxuries far behind.

The celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the surroundings of the castle and Welsh countryside, with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

This year's celebrities are TV presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, star of stage and screen Shane Richie, Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold MBE, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Corrie icon Beverley Callard, ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE and soap star Jessica Plummer.