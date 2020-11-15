I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all the I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestants on social media.
This year the show will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.
Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle.
As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.
Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...
I'm A Celebrity 2020 Instagram and Twitter usernames
Vernon Kay - TV Presenter
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @vernonkay
TWITTER USERNAME: @vernonkay
Victoria Derbyshire - Broadcaster & Journalist
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @vicderbyshire
TWITTER USERNAME: @vicderbyshire
Shane Richie - Star of Stage & Screen
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @theshanerichie
TWITTER USERNAME: @realshanerichie
Hollie Arnold MBE - Paralympic Gold Medallist
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @holliearnold8
TWITTER USERNAME: @HollieA2012
Jordan North - Radio 1 DJ
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jordannorth1
TWITTER USERNAME: @jordannorth1
Beverley Callard - Corrie Icon
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @beverleycallard
TWITTER USERNAME: @Beverleycallard
AJ Pritchard - Ballroom Dancer
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @aj11ace
TWITTER USERNAME: @Aj11Ace
Giovanna Fletcher - Author & Podcaster
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @mrsgifletcher
TWITTER USERNAME: @MrsGiFletcher
Sir Mo Farah CBE - Olympic Legend
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @gomofarah
TWITTER USERNAME: @Mo_Farah
Jessica Plummer - Soap Star
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jessicakate_plummer
TWITTER USERNAME: @jessplummeruk
I'm A Celebrity 2020 continues nightly on ITV.