I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all the I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestants on social media.

This year the show will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle.

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

I'm A Celebrity 2020 Instagram and Twitter usernames

Vernon Kay - TV Presenter

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @vernonkay

TWITTER USERNAME: @vernonkay

Victoria Derbyshire - Broadcaster & Journalist

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @vicderbyshire

TWITTER USERNAME: @vicderbyshire

Shane Richie - Star of Stage & Screen

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @theshanerichie

TWITTER USERNAME: @realshanerichie

Hollie Arnold MBE - Paralympic Gold Medallist

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @holliearnold8

TWITTER USERNAME: @HollieA2012

Jordan North - Radio 1 DJ

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jordannorth1

TWITTER USERNAME: @jordannorth1

Beverley Callard - Corrie Icon

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @beverleycallard

TWITTER USERNAME: @Beverleycallard

AJ Pritchard - Ballroom Dancer

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @aj11ace

TWITTER USERNAME: @Aj11Ace

Giovanna Fletcher - Author & Podcaster

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @mrsgifletcher

TWITTER USERNAME: @MrsGiFletcher

Sir Mo Farah CBE - Olympic Legend

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @gomofarah

TWITTER USERNAME: @Mo_Farah

Jessica Plummer - Soap Star

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jessicakate_plummer

TWITTER USERNAME: @jessplummeruk

I'm A Celebrity 2020 continues nightly on ITV.