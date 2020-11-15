Watch I'm A Celebrity stars face bug-filled first trial

All of the I'm A Celebrity 2020 stars took on their first Bushtucker trial in tonight's opening episode.

The show kicked off on Sunday night, airing for a brand new location in Wales.

Advertisements

In the launch episode, the ten celebrities were summoned to their first Trial - an epic and abrupt introduction to Castle life - The Gates To Hell.

With the stunning castle as the backdrop, the Gates To Hell stood proud in the Welsh countryside. Behind the Gates were ten linked cages and each celebrity stood in a separate one.

The stars started in the first chamber and celebrities had to transport the stars along through the chambers either through mesh with their hands or with a magnet to the final gate. Any stars won would mean a meal for camp. But if any celebrity shouted I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! one meal would be deducted from the total.

Shane was in the first cage and passed stars to Jessica who passed to Giovanna, then Vernon, AJ, Hollie, Beverley, Jordan, Victoria and finally Mo.

The celebrities worked hard to manoeuvre the stars across their respective gates, whilst cockroaches, crickets, mealworms and maggots rained down on them. The stars backed up by Beverley who found it hard to manipulate the stars - but the celebrities all worked well as a team and they managed to move seven stars from one side to the other meaning seven meals for camp.

Advertisements

Relieved, Victoria said: "First Trial done. Feel ecstatic that we got so many stars and that it's all over."

But Jordan added "That was absolutely horrific."

"And I was the worse one" said Beverley before starting to scream and jump around saying she had a critter in her pocket.

"Oh my god this is my worst nightmare. Listen darling, I've fallen in love with you if you've got rid of them" she told Jordan.

When they'd got back to camp, Beverly suggested that they went to one area to debug so they didn't have critters in their living quarters.

Beverley continued to be jumpy and Victoria offered to check her boobs when Beverly said she thought she could feel something crawling around her bra.

Advertisements

"Magnificent breasts. What a cleavage" said Victoria. "Oh my God, they're pushed up beyond belief" replied Beverly.

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.