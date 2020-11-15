Shane Richie and Jordan North have been voted to take on the latest I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here bushtucker trial.

Ten celebs entered the I'm A Celebrity camp in tonight's launch as the show kicked of its brand new series.

Advertisements

Ant & Dec are hosting an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! for 2020 live every night on ITV from historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Tonight saw the public given their first vote as they were asked to nominate two of the celebs for next trial, called Viper Vault.

Ant and Dec revealed the results to camp, with Shane Richie and Jordan North receiving the most votes from viewers to take part.

The pair will be locked in chambers where they will be joined by a number of snakes.

They will have to open a number of locked safes in order to win meals for camp.

Advertisements

See how they do when I'm A Celebrity returns to ITV on Monday, 16 November at 9PM.

The next trial follows the celebs enjoying a luxury dinner of rabbit for their first night in camp after winning seven stars in their opening trial featuring all ten celebs.

However not everyone was impressed by the menu.

"I can't eat bunny" exclaimed Beverley. "When they said rabbit for dinner, I was like no, no not for me."

Hollie sensibly decided to fry the rabbit and the mushrooms and then add the rice and beans and the gourd."

Jessica couldn't eat the meat. "I had a pet rabbit when I was a kid called Boris and I just think of him" she explained.

Advertisements

I'm A Celebrity airs nightly on ITV.

Alongside the main show, spin-off The Daily Drop airs with Vick Hope on the ITV Hub from 7AM each morning.