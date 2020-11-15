I'm A Celebrity line up shocked by "minging" castle camp

The I'm A Celebrity line up are left shocked by the show's new castle camp in tonight's first episode.

The 20th series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will this year be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live on ITV.

Ten celebrities will be leaving their plush pads and luxuries far behind. Our celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the surroundings of the castle and Welsh countryside, with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

This year's celebrities are TV presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, star of stage and screen Shane Richie, Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold MBE, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Corrie icon Beverley Callard, ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE and soap star Jessica Plummer.

As the show launches tonight (Sunday, November 15) the celebs are left surprised as they enter the Welsh camp.

"Oh wow" exclaimed the campmates as they entered the living quarters of the castle for the first time.

"It's actually a castle" said Vernon in scenes to air tonight.

Jordan adds: "This is actually a proper castle.”

"Who knows where the fridge is and the bar" joked Shane.

Victoria commented: "The vibe from the group at this stage is a very warm one. I think we're going to have a lot of laughs, there's some funny people out there."

As they moved into the sleeping quarters, Victoria lay on one of the rusty damp beds. "Aw it's as hard as nails" she complained.

Shane got onto a hammock and immediately fell out the other side. "Mo, we're doubling up" he joked.

And the washroom caused some consternation amongst the campmates. "I've never seen a more . .. basic is putting it nicely . . horrific bathroom" complained Jordan.

Beverley added: "The washroom. First of all its minging. It needs a really good clean. Well I'm sorry but no. My hair. I will look like I've had Donald Trump's hairdresser."

’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday 15th November at 9pm on ITV