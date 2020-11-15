The final date of I'm A Celebrity 2020 has been confirmed - when does the series end?

The brand new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launched on November 14.

But already the show has announced the final date, concluding next month on ITV.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 final date

I'm A Celebrity final will air Friday night, December 4.

The live finale will run from 9PM through to 10:35PM on ITV, hosted by Ant and Dec.

The total of number of episodes is 20.

Leaving their plush pads and luxuries far behind, a new line up celebrity campers are spending up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of a new camp at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Those taking part in this year's show include TV Presenter Vernon Kay, Broadcaster & Journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold MBE and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

They're joined by Corrie Icon Beverley Callard, Ballroom Dancer AJ Pritchard, Author & Podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic Legend Sir Mo Farah CBE and Soap Star Jessica Plummer.

In the run up to the final, viewers will vote for their favourite and each night the least popular contestant will be eliminated.

Based on past years, three will be left for the final where one will be crowned the winner.

This year, the champion will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Traditionally, shortly after the final will be the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show.

The special will follow the celebs on their first few days out of the jungle.

For now, I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.