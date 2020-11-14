I'm A Celebrity 2020 cast make epic entrance into camp in first episode

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launches on Sunday night and here's what to expect from the opening episode.

This year sees ten celebs taking part in the show filmed at a new location in North Wales.

For the opening episode, five of the celebs - Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard, Hollie Arnold and Sir Mo Farah - were dropped off at the bottom of a cliff and met each other for the first time where they noticed a chest containing a scroll, boots and a walkie talkie.

Meanwhile the other five celebrities - Vernon Kay, Jessica Plummer, Jordan North, Giovanna Fletcher and Victoria Derbyshire - were driven by jeep to the top of the cliff and met each other for the first time.

They also noticed a chest with a scroll, boots and a walkie talkie and then noticed abseil ropes over the side of the cliff face. Jordan read out the scroll to his fellow celebrities telling them that before they entered camp they had to retrieve all 10 rucksacks which were hanging over the edge of the cliff. They needed the help of the five other celebrities who would be responsible for lowering them down the cliff face.

The celebrities at the top of the cliff would each be paired with a celebrity at the bottom of the cliff and they had to work together to abseil down the cliff and retrieve the rucksacks.

In true I’m A Celebrity style it wouldn’t be simple: The rucksacks were padlocked to the cliff and to unlock them they need to answer questions about their fellow campmates (the answers will always be numerical).

Any celebrity who failed to unlock their rucksack wouldn’t have their kit for the first night.

The next day all ten new celebrities face their first trial at The Gates To Hell - a huge gatehouse like structure positioned in front of the majestic Gwrych Castle.

Hosts Ant and Dec explained that the celebrities had to work as a team to win ten stars. Every star was worth a meal for camp.

The celebrities would be locked into ten cages and work as a team to pass ten stars from one side to the other. Each celebrity had to move the star either with their hands or using a magnet until all of them had moved the stars from one side of the cage to the other.

For each celebrity that uttered the words "I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!", one star would be deducted from the total. And if the group decided not to do the Trial, then they would be on a diet of rice and beans.

Of course, the celebs weren't alone in the cages with crickets, cockroaches and mealworms among the creepy crawlies pouring down on them.

With only 12 minutes to complete the trial, how many stars will they win?

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! begins Sunday 15 November at 9PM on ITV.