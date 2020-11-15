I'm A Celebrity 2020 start time, confirmed line up and new spin-off

Here's all you need to know about I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020.

From the I'm A Celebrity 2020 cast line up of celebrities to when the show is back on TV and all about the new spin-off, we've got you covered.

This year the show will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Who's on I'm A Celebrity 2020?

10 celebrity contestants have been confirmed for the I'm A Celebrity 2020 cast.

Those on the line up include author Giovanna Fletcher, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, soap star Beverley Callard and former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard.

They're joined by EastEnders star Shane Richie, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, TV host Vernon Kay and Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold.

Meanwhile, it's rumoured that two newbies will join the group shortly after launch. They're reported to be stage star Ruthie Henshall and singer Russell Watson.

When does I'm A Celebrity start tonight?

The exact I'm A Celebrity 2020 launch date has now been officially confirmed by ITV.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start TONIGHT at 9PM on Sunday, November 15.

The show will then continue nightly as usual, airing for around three weeks before the final on December 4.

Who's hosting it all?

Ant and Dec of course!

They'll front the main show as well as a weekly ‘round up’ episodes airing Saturday nights showcasing the very best of the camp action from that week including unseen footage.

Meanwhile, a brand new spin-off for 2020 has been confirmed.

Hosted by Vick Hope and exclusively available on the ITV Hub, I’m A Celebrity... The Daily Drop, dissecting all the camp activity and behind the scenes gossip.

I’m A Celebrity... The Daily Drop brings you the latest gossip and exclusive content direct from Gwyrych Castle in North Wales. Joining presenter Vick Hope each episode are a stellar panel of ex-campmates and celebrity superfans who will delve, debate, and dissect all of the daily action from the camp.

New episodes will drop on the ITV Hub every morning after the main show. It will also get a repeat airing on ITV2 later that same day.