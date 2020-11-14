I'm A Celebrity 2020: Meet Kiosk Cledwyn who replaces Kiosk Kev

Kiosk Cledwyn is the new addition to I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for 2020.

Kiosk Cledwyn is Kiosk Kev's 'long lost Welsh cousin' who looks after Ye Olde Shoppe, the equivalent to the Outback Shack at the new camp at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

In a first look, Kiosk Cledwyn is seen looking stern in a flat cap and jumper as he awaits the celebs.

Kiosk Cledwyn isn't the only change to this year with the Dingo Dollar Challenge renamed the Castle Coin Challenge and Dingo Dollars swapped for Castle Coins.

Meanwhile, Medic Bob won't be a part of this year's series in Wales.

The camp's medical and wildlife expert - real name Robert McCarron - has been a regular on the show over the past 20 years.

However the move of the show to Wales due to the ongoing pandemic will see the fan favourite sit the 2020 season out.

An insider told The Sun newspaper the move was "completely temporary" and that Bob would be back when the show relocates to Australia for future series.

"A UK based medic will instead be used on the show and Bob’s absence will be referenced by Ant and Dec," they added.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here begins on Sunday, 15 November at 9PM on ITV.

Those appearing on the 2020 cast include journalist Victoria Derbyshire, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, radio DJ Jordan North and Corrie icon Beverley Callard.

They're joined by Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah, TV host Vernon Kay, EastEnders legend Shane Richie, Paralympian Hollie Arnold and EastEnders star Jessica Plummer.

Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle.

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle