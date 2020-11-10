I’m A Celebrity's Medic Bob 'to miss this year's series after move to Wales'

I’m A Celebrity’s Medic Bob won't be a part of this year's series in Wales, it's been reported.

Medic Bob - real name Robert McCarron - has been a regular on the show over the past 20 years.

Always on hand as the camp's medical and wildlife expert, Bob boasts four degrees - para-medicine, nursing, pre-hospital medicine and wildlife biology.

However the move of the show to Wales due to the ongoing pandemic will see the fan favourite sit the 2020 season out.

The Sun reports that travel restrictions mean that Bob is unable to be a part of the 20th series.

A source explained: "Medic Bob is one of the pillars of I’m A Celebrity but unfortunately it wasn’t going to be a possibility to have him on board this year.

"Bob is based in Australia and with the changing restrictions there and in the UK, it became evident he wasn’t going to be able to feature."

The insider added that the move was "completely temporary" and that Bob would be back when the show relocates to Australia for future series.

"A UK based medic will instead be used on the show and Bob’s absence will be referenced by Ant and Dec," they added.

This year Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Those on the line up include TV Presenter Vernon Kay, Broadcaster & Journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold MBE and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

They're joined by Corrie Icon Beverley Callard, Ballroom Dancer AJ Pritchard, Author & Podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic Legend Sir Mo Farah CBE and Soap Star Jessica Plummer.

I'm A Celebrity begins on ITV this Sunday, November 15 at 9PM.