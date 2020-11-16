Sir Mo Farah has explained why he's signed up for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Sir Mo is the most decorated track and field athlete in modern Olympic Games history and as he enters camp, he admits people will be very surprised he is taking part.

But the double Olympic champion at the 2012 and 2016 Games in both the 5000 and 10,000 metre races says it has always been a big goal to appear on the programme after watching it as a fan.

Sir Mo explained: “I’ve watched it on telly and thought to myself I would like to challenge myself and see what I can do – and so that is the whole reason behind it.

“I know a lot of people will be surprised as they don’t see me in that way. They associate me with running and winning but nothing other than that. And my kids have been on at me too saying ‘I can’t see you doing that dad’ but I want to give it a go!

“I want to have fun in the camp!”

As for his fears, speaking ahead of the launch Mo said: “I am fearful of everything that moves – all animals! But I am not bothered if the castle is haunted and I’m not too bad with heights either.”

He added: “I know the eating trials involve yucky stuff but you just have to hold your nose and crack on!”

Meanwhile Mo insisted he wouldn't be put out eating basic rations.

“I am not a big fan of food and I don’t mind eating rice and beans for weeks and months. I am quite laid back," he shared.

So how would he feel being crowned the King of the Castle?

“Hopefully I can do well but I don’t know if I am going to be booted out in the first week,” he concludes. “You just have to be you... I am going to learn a few things about myself that is for sure.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV at 9PM.

Picture: ITV