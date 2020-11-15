Vernon Kay has revealed his biggest fears as he joins the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2020.

The TV presenter is one of ten celebrity contestants on this year's line up, which is being filmed in a Welsh castle.

His wife, fellow TV host Tess Daly, is fully supportive of him taking part and knows the whole family will be rooting for him when he takes part in a trial – particularly anything that involves him going underwater.

Vernon said: “I am scared of confined spaces and being claustrophobic in water is a big one. I don’t like that.

"The coffin trial? I am 6 ft 4 and so it is going to take a heck of a lot of water to get to my nose!

“But I will try my best in the trials to get as many stars as I can for my camp mates.”

Vernon also isn't sure about a strict diet of rice and beans.

The American football fanatic explains: “I like being full. I don t like being peckish and I will be scraping around looking for leftovers. That is the one thing I am hoping to discover about myself - how I am when I am hungry!”

But he jokes it won’t be too problematic in the camp kitchen. “Let’s be honest, I’m A Celebrity is not about cooking,” he adds. “All you do is boil and fry!

“I am hoping I can stay positive throughout it all. People will get fed up, bored and tired and I hope I can try and keep everything positive. “

Meanwhile, Vernon told how he signed up to the show to make his two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, proud.

He said: “It’s a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!

“And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV at 9PM.