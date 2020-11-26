Why Beverley Callard quit Coronation Street for I'm A Celebrity

Beverley Callard has shared why she left Coronation Street as she enters I'm A Celebrity.

Soap star Beverley is one of ten celebrity contestants on the 2020 series.

She has played one of Coronation Street’s most iconic characters on and off for more than 30 years but as Beverley Callard swaps the cobbles for a Welsh castle, the actress promises she definitely won’t be turning up with a wonder bra and short skirt on.

The legendary star – best known for her role in Corrie’s Liz McDonald – says she is worlds’ apart from her on-screen character and thinks viewers will get a shock to learn she definitely isn’t glamorous.

She said: “I think as I have played Liz for so long, people think I am quite glamorous and they think I am covered in make-up all the time.”

Beverley continued: “They do see me as Liz and I think they think I will be going in with a wonder bra on and a very short skirt!

“Well to be totally honest, I am just the opposite! I hate being dressed up and I don’t care if my nails break either! I am quite at home in comfy baggy clothes.”

Revealing she has been asked many times before to take part in I’m A Celebrity, Beverley says she decided to take the plunge after making the big decision to quit Corrie earlier this year.

Explaining why she left the ITV soap, Beverley shared: “I felt that after 31 years Liz had run her course.

“And normally, I would have said ‘thank you but no thank you’. But this year, I decided to go for it. Doing I’m A Celebrity is an adventure and definitely out of my comfort zone!”

Meanwhile, Beverley predicts her former co-stars will be shocked when they find out because she didn’t breathe a word to anyone beforehand.

“I didn’t tell anybody I was going in,” she admitted. “There was some speculation but I know they will have gone ‘of course she isn’t. Beverley would never have said yes to that!’ So I think they will be shocked.”

I'm A Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9PM.

Picture: ITV