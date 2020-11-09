I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns this Sunday night - meet the line up of 2020 here.

ITV has unveiled the brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.

Advertisements

This year the show will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle. As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Meet the line up of ten celebrities in the video below...

The contestants heading into the Castle for the new series are:

Advertisements

TV Presenter – Vernon Kay

Broadcaster & Journalist– Victoria Derbyshire

Star of Stage & Screen – Shane Richie

Paralympic Gold Medallist – Hollie Arnold MBE

Radio 1 DJ – Jordan North

Corrie Icon – Beverley Callard

Ballroom Dancer – AJ Pritchard

Author & Podcaster – Giovanna Fletcher

Advertisements

Olympic Legend – Sir Mo Farah CBE

Soap Star – Jessica Plummer

Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Castle? Find out this Autumn on ITV when I'm A Celeb begins on Sunday, 15 November at 9PM.

The show will then continue nightly at 9PM with weekly ‘round up’ episodes airing Saturday nights showcasing the very best of the camp action from that week including unseen footage.

Advertisements

Exclusively available on the ITV Hub will be I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop. A brand-new series hosted by Vick Hope dissecting all the camp activity and behind the scenes gossip.

New episodes will drop on the ITV Hub every morning after the main show. It will also get a repeat airing on ITV2 later that same day.