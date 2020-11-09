I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns this Sunday night - meet the line up of 2020 here.
ITV has unveiled the brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.
This year the show will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.
Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle. As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.
Meet the line up of ten celebrities in the video below...
The contestants heading into the Castle for the new series are:
TV Presenter – Vernon Kay
Broadcaster & Journalist– Victoria Derbyshire
Star of Stage & Screen – Shane Richie
Paralympic Gold Medallist – Hollie Arnold MBE
Radio 1 DJ – Jordan North
Corrie Icon – Beverley Callard
Ballroom Dancer – AJ Pritchard
Author & Podcaster – Giovanna Fletcher
Olympic Legend – Sir Mo Farah CBE
Soap Star – Jessica Plummer
Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Castle? Find out this Autumn on ITV when I'm A Celeb begins on Sunday, 15 November at 9PM.
The show will then continue nightly at 9PM with weekly ‘round up’ episodes airing Saturday nights showcasing the very best of the camp action from that week including unseen footage.
Exclusively available on the ITV Hub will be I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop. A brand-new series hosted by Vick Hope dissecting all the camp activity and behind the scenes gossip.
New episodes will drop on the ITV Hub every morning after the main show. It will also get a repeat airing on ITV2 later that same day.