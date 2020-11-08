Former I'm A Celebrity stars return for special one-off show

A host of former I'm A Celebrity stars return for I'm A Celebrity: A Jungle Story on ITV tonight.

The two-hour special will air from 8:10PM on ITV.

Ant & Dec will take viewers on an exclusive behind the scenes look at filming and fondly remember many of its iconic Jungle moments.

Viewers will be able to see what 24 hours in the lives of Ant & Dec look like when they’re filming I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia, including a guided tour of the Jungle by Ant & Dec as they show us around the world’s most famous camp site and its surrounding areas.

The show has had many celebrity campmates over the years and we’ll meet some of them again as they exclusively talk about their time in the Jungle.

They include Andy Whyment, Emily Atack, Fatima Whitbread MBE, Tony Hadley MBE, Adam Thomas, Lady C, Tony Blackburn and Harry Redknapp.

Also appearing are Carol Vorderman, Jason Donovan, George Takei, Amir Khan, Gino D'Acampo, Linford Christie OBE and David Haye.

Ant & Dec will also re-watch some of I’m A Celebrity’s best-loved moments and reveal what they were thinking at the time. They’ll discuss how the show first came about, and what their initial thoughts were when they first heard of the pitch.

The pair will then face a trio of Bushtucker trials as the tables are turned on the TV hosts.

They will include a classic eating trial and 'Catch A Falling Star', where in order to win stars they have to catch them as they're dropped from overhead - together with plenty of critters.

Ant and Dec also take part in ‘Face Your Fears’, as the pair each have their heads was placed in a see-through helmet filled with creepy crawlies.

Finally, the show will also exclusively reveal which celebrities are taking part in the new 2020 series.

I'm A Celebrity... A Jungle Story airs this Sunday at 8:10PM on ITV.

