Rumoured I'm A Celebrity contestant AJ Pritchard has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus days before the show's launch.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ has been widely tipped to take part in this year's series but is said to now be in isolation.

A source claimed to The Sun newspaper that AJ was "feeling fine" after a routine test apparently came back positive.

The dancer is said to be awaiting a negative test in order to join the line up when filming begins on Friday. The show will start on TV next Sunday, 15 November.

A spokesperson for ITV told the publication: "We can confirm that a member of the cast has received a positive Covid result and that individual is self isolating where we are giving them all the support that they need.

“I’m A Celebrity has robust health and safety measures and protocols in place in order to operate safely within Covid guidelines.”

Officially the line up for the series has yet to be confirmed.

But alongside AJ, further rumoured names for the 2020 cast cast currently include stage star Ruthie Henshall, soap star Beverley Callard, TV host Vernon Kay, Actress Jessica Plummer and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

Also linked to the cast are Paralympian Hollie Arnold, EastEnders star Shane Richie, athlete Sir Mo Farah, singer Russell Watson and BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

The line up is set to be officially unveiled this weekend (8 November) as part of special show I'm A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, airing from 8:10PM on ITV.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will then start next Sunday on ITV, airing nightly with Ant and Dec.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 series has swapped its usual location in the Australian jungle for spooky Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

New themed challenges will await the celebs while the winner is to be named King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new location.

Picture: BBC