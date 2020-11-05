I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up to be revealed this Sunday night

The I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up will be officially revealed this weekend.

In a first for the show, the celebrities taking part in the new series will be unveiled as part of a special programme.

I'm A Celebrity...A Jungle Story will air on Sunday night at 8:10PM on ITV.

The one-off show will see Ant & Dec take a trip down memory lane to relive some of their favourite moments from 19 series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, while a host of former campmates talk exclusively about their time in the jungle.

Ant & Dec will also take on three iconic Bushtucker Trials before they exclusively reveal which celebrities are taking part in the new 2020 series.

Names currently linked to the 2020 I'm A Celebrity cast currently include broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, stage star Ruthie Henshall, dancer AJ Pritchard, soap star Beverley Callard and presenter Vernon Kay.

Also rumoured for the cast are singer Russell Watson, EastEnders star Shane Richie, Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah, actress Jessica Plummer and Paralympian Hollie Arnold.

Completing the rumoured line up are writer, podcaster and social media star Giovanna Fletcher and BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will launch on Sunday, November 15. As always, the series will air nightly at 9PM on ITV for three weeks.

Due to the pandemic, the series will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales. All the regular trials will return and the winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.