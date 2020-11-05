Watch Ant and Dec tackle a classic I'm A Celebrity eating Bushtucker trial as part of a new one-off special.

This Sunday sees ITV celebrate the 20th series of I'm A Celebrity with I'm A Celebrity...A Jungle Story which airs at 8:10PM.

Ant & Dec take a trip down memory lane to relive some of their favourite moments from 19 series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, while a host of former campmates talk exclusively about their time in the jungle.

The pair will also take on three iconic Bushtucker Trials, hosted by Joel Dommett.

In one trial, Joel announces: “It wouldn’t be a Bushtucker Trial without an eating trial. Rangers bring on the table!”

Seated at either end of the table Ant & Dec were ready for the final trial. Joel explained to them that there would be three stars each to play for and that in order to win them they must eat a starter, main and dessert.

Items on the menu for Ant were a witchetty grub, blended vomit fruit and a fish eye and for Dec it was a fermented duck egg, blended cockroaches and a pig’s penis.

Other trials faced by the pair include 'Catch A Falling Star' where in order to win stars for camp they have to catch them as they dropped from overhead.

Joel says “This is a Bushtucker trial so the chances are there’s also going to be some critters involved. Of course, if either of you want to stop at any point, just yell I’m a celebrity get me out of here!”

Ant and Dec also take part in ‘Face Your Fears’, as the pair each have their heads was placed in a see-through helmet filled with creepy crawlies.

I'm A Celebrity...A Jungle Story airs Sunday 8 November at 8:10PM on ITV.

I'm A Celebrity...A Jungle Story will also be officially revealing our celebrity line up for the 20th series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!