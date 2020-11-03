Giovanna Fletcher 'joins I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up'

Giovanna Fletcher has been tipped for I'm A Celebrity's latest series.

The writer, podcaster and social media star is said to be isolating ahead of I'm A Celebrity's launch next weekend.

Giovanna, who is wife to McFly star Tom Fletcher, is one of twelve celebs expected to take part in the show's 20th series.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Giovanna is a brilliant signing. She’s incredibly popular on Instagram with mums and has over 1.3million followers.

“She’s moved in famous circles for years. Not only is she best pals with Emma Willis but she’s close to royalty, married to a boyband star and her brother is Mario Falcone from Towie. She’s decided the time is right to embrace the limelight.”

Further celebrities rumoured for the 2020 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Actress Jessica Plummer, actress Beverley Callard, journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, TV host Vernon Kay and musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall.

Also linked to the cast are EastEnders legend Shane Richie, performer Russell Watson, famous footballer Paul Merson, paralympian Hollie Arnold, athlete Sir Mo Farah and former Love Islander Maura Higgins.

I'm A Celebrity will launch on Sunday, November 15.

The official line up will be confirmed this weekend in a special one-off show on ITV on Sunday, November 8.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's show will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales. All the typical tasks will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new setup.