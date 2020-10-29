EastEnders legend Shane Richie has been tipped for I'm A Celebrity's latest season.

The actor is best known for his long-running role as Alfie Moon on the BBC One soap EastEnders

A source told The Sun newspaper that Shane has "jumped at the chance" to join this year's line up.

The insider added: “He’s already being talked about by production as an early favourite as he’s such a likeable bloke and known to millions of soap fans.

“ITV are delighted they’ve managed to convince him to take part.”

More names rumoured for the 2020 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include West End icon Ruthie Henshall, dancer AJ Pritchard, TV host Vernon Kay, journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, soap star Beverley Callard and EastEnders star Jessica Plummer.

Also linked to the cast are Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah, Love Island star Maura Higgins, paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, footballer Paul Merson and singer Russell Watson.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will launch on ITV in November with a rumoured start date of November 15.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the show this year will film at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the usual trials will return and the winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.