I'm A Celebrity back on TV soon with new special show

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on TV very soon.

Ahead of the 20th series, ITV has confirmed a one-off special celebrating all the very best moments of the show’s stellar 19 year history.

Hosted by Ant and Dec (of course), I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will air on Sunday, November 8 at 8:10PM on ITV.

As well as reliving some of the show's most iconic moments, the special will go behind the scenes of putting together the series with Ant and Dec giving a guided tour around the world’s most famous camp site and its surrounding areas.

Plus, some of the show's former campmates will return to exclusively talk about their time in the Jungle.

The main series of I'm A Celebrity is widely rumoured to begin the next weekend on Sunday, November 15 although ITV has yet to officially confirm that.

Those rumoured for this year's series include former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, West End star Ruthie Henshall, actress Jessica Plummer and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

They're joined by TV host and presenter Vernon Kay, actress Beverley Callard, operatic tenor Russell Watson and paralympian Hollie Arnold.

As a result of the pandemic, the show this year will take place Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the usual trials will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.