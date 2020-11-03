Ant and Dec take on I'm A Celebrity trials in new special

Ant and Dec take on a series of classic I'm A Celebrity trials as part of a new special show.

Ahead of the 20th series, ITV has confirmed a one-off special celebrating all the very best moments of the show’s stellar 19 year history.

Hosted by Ant and Dec (of course), I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will air on Sunday, November 8 at 8:10PM on ITV.

As well as reliving some of the show's most iconic moments, the special will go behind the scenes of putting together the series with Ant and Dec giving a guided tour around the world’s most famous camp site and its surrounding areas.

Dec gets gunged. Picture: ITV

Dec faces his fears. Picture: ITV

Plus, some of the show's former campmates will return to exclusively talk about their time in the Jungle.

And the tables are finally turned on Ant & Dec as they take on not one but three terrifying Bushtucker Trials, hosted by Joel Dommett.

First, Ant is covered in slime as he plays Catch A Falling Star.

Dec then finds his head covered in spiders in the second trial, Face Your Fears.

Dec. Picture: ITV

Ant. Picture: ITV

The third task saw both take part in a classic I'm A Celebrity eating trial, with witchetty grub, vomit fruit, blended cockroach and pig penis all offered up for the Geordie duo to eat.

I'm A Celebrity...A Jungle Story airs on Sunday, 8 November at 8:10PM on ITV.

Ant & Dec and Joel Dommett. Picture: ITV

The main series of I'm A Celebrity will begin the weekend after on Sunday, November 15, airing nightly at 9PM on ITV.

Those rumoured for this year's series include former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, West End star Ruthie Henshall, actress Jessica Plummer and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

They're joined by TV host and presenter Vernon Kay, actress Beverley Callard, operatic tenor Russell Watson and paralympian Hollie Arnold.

As a result of the pandemic, the show this year will take place Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the usual trials will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.

