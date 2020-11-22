This year's I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up is said to be one of the highest paid yet - how much are they rumoured to be getting?

A total of twelve celebs currently made up the I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestants for the new series, which is currently airing nightly on ITV.

They are Rak-Su singer Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, soap star Beverley Callard, gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and dancer AJ Pritchard.

They're joined by journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, EastEnders legend Shane Richie, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, TV host Vernon Kay and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

Completing the cast are latecomers, singer Russell Watson and West End star Ruthie Henshall.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 fees 'revealed'

This year's highest paid celebrity is reported to be Mo Farah with a supposed £300,000 fee.

Vernon Kay is rumoured to be getting £250,000 with Beverly Callard scooping £125,000 and Russell Watson £100,000.

Jessica Plummer, Victoria Derbyshire, Ruthie Henshall are each reportedly getting £75,000 for their time in the camp

Hollie Arnold and AJ Prichard will apparently be taking home £50,000 each.

Fees for Shane, Jordan, Giovanna and Victoria haven't been reported.

This year's celebs are set to enjoy an extra boost to their pay thanks to filming taking place in the UK.

BBC newsreader Michael Beurk, who took part in the 2014 series in Australia, previously revealed of his fee: “If you only knew how much the Australian tax authorities get out of it, you'd realise at the end of the day that it is the glory, I think, I am doing it for."

What does the I'm A Celebrity winner get?

As for the winner, there's no prize for being crowned King or Queen of the Castle other than the crown.

Of course, the celebs all stand to earn lots more after the show thanks to the profile boost appearing can bring with product endorsements and other work opportunities.

Ant and Dec host I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on ITV.