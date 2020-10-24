Who will be on the I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up? Here we round up the rumoured celebrities!

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return to ITV next month (November).

Ant and Dec are confirmed to return on the main show however due to the pandemic, this year's series will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

While no names have been officially confirmed for the series yet, here's a round up of the leaked line up of contestants who are rumoured to be taking part in the 20th series...

I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up - rumoured cast

AJ Pritchard - dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing professional

Ruthie Henshall - West End star known for her roles in musical theatre shows including Cats, Chicago and She Loves Me.

Jessica Plummer - Actress best known for playing Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders

Victoria Derbyshire - Journalist and broadcaster who fronted the Victoria Derbyshire Show for five years

Vernon Kay - TV host and presenter

Beverley Callard - Actress best known for her role of Liz McDonald in ITV soap Coronation Street

Russell Watson - operatic tenor who has released over 10 albums throughout his career.

Hollie Arnold - paralympian who won gold in the 2016 Paralympic Games, competing in the javelin throw

Further rumoured names are to be revealed as the show prepares to launch later this year.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start in November on ITV with an exact start date to be confirmed.

Alongside the main show, a new online spin-off show will air on the ITV Hub each morning.

Presented by Vick Hope, I'm A Celebrity...The Daily Drop will be available to stream from 7AM each day as well as being repeated on ITV2.

Vick Hope said: "I’m A Celeb is such a brilliant show, loved by so many, and exactly what we all need right now. I’m very grateful to get to be a part of the stellar team behind it and can’t wait to see what this series has in store!"