Who will be on the I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up? Here we round up the confirmed celebrities!

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return to ITV from tonight (Sunday, 15 November).

Ant and Dec are confirmed to return on the main show but this year - due to the pandemic - the series will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Ahead of the launch, ITV has confirmed the line up of contestants who will be taking part in the 20th series...

I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up - confirmed cast

AJ Pritchard - dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing professional

Jessica Plummer - Actress best known for playing Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders

Sir Mo Farah - multiple Olympic gold medal winning athlete

Shane Richie - EastEnders legend Shane best known for his long-running role as Alfie Moon on the BBC One soap

Victoria Derbyshire - Journalist and broadcaster who fronted the Victoria Derbyshire Show for five years

Vernon Kay - TV host and presenter

Giovanna Fletcher - Writer, podcaster and social media star

Beverley Callard - Actress best known for her role of Liz McDonald in ITV soap Coronation Street

Jordan North - BBC Radio 1 DJ

Hollie Arnold - Paralympian who won gold in the 2016 Paralympic Games, competing in the javelin throw

Meanwhile, also rumoured for the show as possible late entrants are:

Ruthie Henshall - West End star known for her roles in musical theatre shows including Cats, Chicago and She Loves Me.

Russell Watson - operatic tenor who has released over 10 albums throughout his career.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start on Sunday, November 15 at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will continue to air weekly for three weeks.

Alongside the main show, a new online spin-off show will air on the ITV Hub each morning.

Presented by Vick Hope, I'm A Celebrity...The Daily Drop will be available to stream from 7AM each day as well as being repeated at 5:30PM daily on ITV2.

Vick Hope said: "I’m A Celeb is such a brilliant show, loved by so many, and exactly what we all need right now. I’m very grateful to get to be a part of the stellar team behind it and can’t wait to see what this series has in store!"