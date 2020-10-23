Victoria Derbyshire is said to have signed up for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The journalist and broadcaster is best known for her work on BBC News, fronting the Victoria Derbyshire Show for five years up until its axe earlier this year.

Now Victoria is reportedly heading to Wales to spend the winter in I'm A Celebrity's new look camp.

"Victoria is always game for a challenge so when she was approached for I’m A Celebrity she jumped at the chance," a source claimed to The Sun newspaper. “It’s always something she’s wanted to do but because of her family she’s never wanted to fly to Australia and be away from them for so long.

“When the show moved to Wales and the opportunity came up, she didn’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth so said yes straight away."

The source added that Victoria, who previously took part in ITV's The Real Full Monty, was "really looking forward to the challenges".

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for this year's I'm A Celebrity cast.

More names linked to 2020's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, presenter Vernon Kay, musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, Boyzone singer Keith Duffy and actress Nikki Sanderson.

Also linked to the cast are actress Beverley Callard , radio & TV presenter Maya Jama, footballer Paul Merson, Love Island star Maura Higgins, actress Lucy Fallon and Love Island voice-over Iain Stirling.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will launch on ITV in November with Ant and Dec once again at the helm.

Due to the pandemic, the show this year will take place Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the typical tasks will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new setup.

It was recently made clear that the show would not be stopped by new lockdown rules.

Picture: BBC