I'm A Celebrity: Vick Hope 'to host new spin-off show The Daily Drop'

Vick Hope is to host a brand new I'm A Celebrity spin-off show, it's been reported.

ITV confirmed earlier this year that it's regular spin-off series, Extra Camp, would not return in 2020.

The show, which was previously called I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, has aired since 2002 and was most recently fronted by Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas.

In its place, ITV is said to be working on a new format with presenter Vick Hope.

The Sun reports that the The Daily Drop will air for 30 minutes the morning after each episode of the main show.

Broadcast both on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub, it'll see Vick joined by a panel of celebs to discuss the events of the night before.

A source shared: Even though they have already got a lot to contend with getting the main show ready, bosses wanted some kind of companion for I’m A Celeb. But they wanted one with a new twist.

“And part of that is signing up Vick, who is seen as a star still in the ascent and a breath of fresh air.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to launch in November.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, this year's series will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the typical trials will return and the winner is set to be named King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.

The castle's official Twitter account revealed today that the show would go on despite new lockdown rules.

They wrote: "Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law.

"We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!"

Rumoured names for the 2020 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, soap star Nikki Sanderson, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, TV presenter Vernon Kay, Boyzone singer Keith Duffy, actor & musician Martin Kemp, EastEnders star Jessica Plummer and musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall.