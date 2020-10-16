EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer rumoured for I'm A Celebrity

EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer has been linked to I'm A Celebrity 2020.

The soap star is best known for her role in the BBC One soap as Chantelle Atkins, who recently departed the series in a shock storyline.

As well as her acting, Jessica originally rose to fame as part of girl group Neon Jungle.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Soap stars always do well in the show. Just look at Jessica’s Enders’ predecessor Jacqueline Jossa last year.

“Bosses are delighted to be able to convince her to take part. It’s a great move for both parties as she’s just left the soap and this is a great opportunity for her personality to be shown to millions."

As yet no celebrities have been officially confirmed for the line up.

More rumoured names for the 2020 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, TV host Vernon Kay, dancer AJ Pritchard, Boyzone's Keith Duffy, actor & musician Martin Kemp, actress Nikki Sanderson and West End icon Ruthie Henshall.

Also linked to the cast are footballer Paul Merson, radio & TV presenter Maya Jama, Love Island's Maura Higgins, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, The Chaser Jenny Ryan and Ex Corrie star Lucy Fallon.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start in November, hosted by Ant & Dec. As a result of the pandemic, the 2020 show will film at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the usual tasks will return and the winner will be named King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new setup.