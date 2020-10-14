This year's I'm A Celebrity could be put under threat due to new lockdown restrictions.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the show this year will film at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

However with the launch now weeks away, the Welsh government is preparing to implement new restrictions which could potentially ban English residents from entering the country.

Sources said they were monitoring the ever changing rules and guidelines, as the castle is prepared for its celebrity visitors.

It follows an insider claiming to The Sunday People at the weekend that a worst-case scenario could see the 2020 series cancelled.

"It has been a huge concern to the casting team as well as producers," a source shared. "The possibility of postponing the series and rescheduling to early next year was given due consideration.

"But rescheduling isn’t a viable option as the casting involves set dates in contracts for talent."

I'm A Celebrity is currently scheduled to begin in November on ITV although an exact start date is to be confirmed.

Rumoured celebs for 2020's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, radio & TV presenter Maya Jama, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, Boyzone singer Keith Duffy, actor & musician Martin Kemp, soap star Nikki Sanderson and presenter Vernon Kay.

Also linked to the cast are former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, The Chaser Jenny Ryan, famous footballer Paul Merson, singer Jessie J and Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, the usual tasks will return and the winner is set to be named King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new setup.