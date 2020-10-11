West End icon Ruthie Henshall has been tipped to take part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here's new season.

The triple threat rose to fame with her starring roles in musical theatre shows including Cats, Chicago and She Loves Me.

Ruthie is also known for having secretly dated Prince Edward, previously revealing the relationship in an interview with BBC Radio Four's Desert Island Discs.

If rumours are to be believed, the star of the stage is set to swap the West End for North Wales as she takes part in I'm A Celebrity next month.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s an exciting signing.

"Producers are hopeful she’ll spill the beans about her affair with the prince and offer her take on the younger royals.”

More rumoured names for the 2020 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include actress Nikki Sanderson, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, Boyzone's Keith Duffy, radio DJ Maya Jama, former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Also linked to the cast are famous footballer Paul Merson, performer Jessie J, Ex Corrie star Lucy Fallon, The Chaser Jenny Ryan and former Love Islander Maura Higgins.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV soon with a launch confirmed for November. Presented by Ant & Dec, a first trailer was revealed this weekend.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 show will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales. All the typical tasks will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new setup.