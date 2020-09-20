Former I'm A Celebrity stars could return to the show for the 2020 series.

I'm A Celebrity will be back on ITV soon and there could be some familiar faces in camp.

It's claimed that show bosses are keen to bring back some past contestants to appear in this year's bushtucker trials.

The likes of Scarlett Moffatt, Phil Tufnell and Stacey Solomon are all tipped to take part, reports The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

It follows ITV confirming that the location of this year's show will move from Australia to Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the pandemic.

"The trials team are getting creative," a source shared. “They’re using the fact they’re in the UK to their advantage and plan to draft in familiar faces to pop up in trials.

“There’s set to be a few video link surprises as well.”

It was previously rumoured that this year's trials could have a 'medieval' theme to suit the new surroundings.

Meanwhile the winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new location.

For now, watch this space!

Names rumoured for 2020's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Boyzone's Keith Duffy, TV host Vernon Kay, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, actress Nikki Sanderson, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and radio DJ Maya Jama.

Also linked to the cast are The Chase star Jenny Ryan, footballer Paul Merson, singer Jessie J, Love Island's Maura Higgins and former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to return on ITV soon.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, the show typically begins in November.