Boyzone's Keith Duffy is reportedly in talks to take part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The singer could be heading to the new camp in Wales later this year after his tour was postponed.

Advertisements

"Keith has had Zoom meetings with I’m A Celebrity’s booker," a source claimed to The Sun newspaper. “Keith would make for a brilliant campmate with his celebrity tales and his can-do attitude.

"He’s been approached before but the timing has never been right. Everyone hopes that he might take a chance this time around.”

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for I'm A Celebrity 2020's cast.

More rumoured names for the line up are actor and musician Martin Kemp, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, TV presenter Vernon Kay, footballer Paul Merson, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard.

Advertisements

Also linked to the show are The Chase star Jenny Ryan, Love Island's Tommy Fury, EastEnders' Lacey Turner and Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama.

Meanwhile ITV has confirmed that the 20th series of I'm A Celebrity will film in the UK due to the ongoing pandemic.

The show will take place at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

With views of the beautiful Welsh countryside, Gwrych Castle is nestled in a tree lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. The atmospheric ruined castle with its sprawling design and turrets is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

As always, Ant & Dec will be back to front the show, hosting the adapted series live every night on ITV from the castle.

Advertisements

While the location has changed, viewers will still see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November on ITV.