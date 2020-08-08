I'm A Celebrity 'to film in Wales with sheep's balls on the menu'

I'm A Celebrity 2020 is set to film in Wales with the likes of sheep balls on the menu.

ITV confirmed this week that this year's I'm A Celebrity will film in the UK due to the ongoing pandemic.

The channel announced that the 2020 series will take place in a castle in the countryside, although the exact location is to be revealed.

The Sun reports that the stars are set to head to rural North Wales for the show, which will see far more changes than just the site of the camp.

Eating challenges that usually involve the likes of camel penis are set to be replaced by sheep’s genitals.

Other Australian themes such as the Dingo Dollar Challenge are also being replaced by local equivalents.

And the winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new setup.

A source said: "Ant and Dec and the same production team are all on board and everyone is 110 per cent dedicated to making this series as brilliant as all the others."

Meanwhile the change of location could lead to different celebrities signing up.

The Chase's Jenny Ryan took to Twitter to tell fans: "My main reservations about doing I'm A Celeb have always been 1. The Spiders 2. The Snakes 3. The Heat.

"This could be a big opportunity for ol' Jenny."

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at programme makers ITV Studios said: "While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November on ITV.

Picture: ITV/Robert J Heath