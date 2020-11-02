The I'm A Celebrity 2020 start date has confirmed with the show launching later this month on ITV.

Despite new lockdowns, ITV has announced that I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's landmark 20th series is going ahead.

However things will be somewhat different this year.

When does I'm A Celebrity start?

I'm A Celebrity 2020 begins on Sunday, November 15 on ITV at 9PM.

As usual, the show will then continue to air nightly at 9PM for around three or so weeks, with the exact length of the series to be confirmed.

It was previously revealed that this year's I'm A Celebrity will film in the UK due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 2020 series will take place in a castle in the countryside, with the exact location now revealed as Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

With views of the beautiful Welsh countryside, Gwrych Castle is nestled in a tree lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. The atmospheric ruined castle with its sprawling design and turrets is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

"I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.”

The winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new setup.

Who's on I'm A Celebrity this year?

As yet the names on the line up have not been confirmed, but there's been plenty of rumours.

They include soap star Beverley Callard, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, TV host Vernon Kay and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

Also linked to the cast are EastEnders star Shane Richie, paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, athlete Sir Mo Farah and opera singer Russell Watson.

