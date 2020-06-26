Actress Sally Lindsay has revealed she's turned down I'm A Celebrity multiple times.

The star of Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours says she's said no to offers 'most years'.

Talking on the Events That Made Me podcast, Sally revealed just why she hopefully won't ever be seen in the jungle.

Asked about taking part in the show, Sally shared: "[I get asked] most years, but, oh God no! If one of the kids needed life-saving surgery, then maybe I would go.

"Not that I don’t think it’s brilliant. I love watching it! But I can’t even eat prawns because they look like insects."

She added: "I could do all the other things, but it’s the eating I couldn’t do, They’d all be starving."

Sally is far from the only celeb to say no to spending time in Australia.

Former Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley previously revealed she's declined offers for I'm a Celebrity SEVEN times.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women Lisa, confessed: "They [I'm A Celebrity producers] kept coming back and back and back. For me, the spiders, eating stuff... that would be fine, but mice and rats I could never, ever deal with. My cat once brought a mouse in and I was literally neurotic."

And Piers Morgan says he turned down 'a lot of money' to appear on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has suggested no amount would get him in the jungle.

"I've been offered lots of money for these things. To go and eat bugs," he said on the ITV show. "They say 'Hey, do you want to go to a jungle in Australia and eat kangaroo testicles as Ant and Dec mock you?'. No thanks."

I'm A Celebrity is expected to return to ITV in November.

Celebs rumoured for this year's line up include actress Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Lucy Fallon, best known for her role as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, and dancer AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Picture: ITV