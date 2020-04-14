Amanda Holden reveals what it'd take for her to go on I'm A Celebrity

Amanda Holden has revealed the one condition that would get her onto I'm A Celebrity.

The actress and Britain's Got Talent judge has reportedly been on the producer's wish list for many years.

However last year she told fans on Twitter: "I wouldn't do the show even for £1 million."

But now Amanda has admitted there would be one thing that would force her into the jungle camp.

She told The Sun newspaper: “If Ant and Dec announced it would be their last ever series, then I think they’d get to choose who is in it, and we’d all have to do it.

“But I can’t see their show ever ending, so I’m safe. But it’s my favourite reality show to watch.”

If Amanda did ever end up in the Aussie bush down under, she says she would be more than up for the challenges.

“I’d be a screamer — but there’s ­nothing I wouldn’t put in my mouth, babe," Amanda quipped.

For now, you can catch Amanda on the new series of Britain's Got Talent airing Saturday nights on ITV.

Meanwhile, I'm A Celebrity is expected to return as usual in November with Ant and Dec.

One name already linked to the new line up is AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing as a pro dancer.

A source said: "AJ has a huge fanbase from Strictly and he’s really grateful for the opportunity it afforded him but he is keen to show people that there is a lot more to him."