AJ Pritchard is reportedly in talks to join the next series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The dancer recently made the shock announcement that he was quitting Strictly Come Dancing as a professional.

A statement from AJ's team in March read: "After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

"AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity. AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey."

Now it's been claimed that AJ is keen to join I'm A Celebrity's new line up in the autumn.

The Sun newspaper reports that AJ is hopeful to "show his personality" off more and would happily "throw himself into Bushtucker Trials".

A source said: "AJ has a huge fanbase from Strictly and he’s really grateful for the opportunity it afforded him but he is keen to show people that there is a lot more to him."

They added: “Bosses think he would be a great addition to the cast and it always helps to secure a heartthrob as it draws in much-needed younger viewers.”

AJ could find himself with some familiar company in the camp, with reports suggesting that his brother Curtis' ex-girlfriend, Love Island star Maura Higgins, could also be entering the jungle.

For now, no names have been officially announced for the I'm A Celebrity line up.

Meanwhile, alongside AJ, Kevin Clifton has also quit Strictly this year.

Currently confirmed to be making the Strictly 2020 pros are, for the men, Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones.

Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

The series typically begins in September on BBC One.