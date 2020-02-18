I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on screen for at least three more years, it's been reported.

The Daily Star newspaper report that ITV have renewed the show until the end of 2022.

As one of the UK's most watched programmes with viewing figures topping 10 million, the news is hardly a surprise.

It means that I'm A Celebrity will be able to celebrate its 20th anniversary with the first series making its debut back in 2002.

Hosts Ant and Dec previously admitted that they originally thought the idea wouldn't work.

Writing in their autobiography Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story, the hosts confessed they weren't entirely convinced about the concept.

Dec wrote: "We listened intently to the idea, and shot each other a few sideways glances as they explained how eight celebrities would live together in a tiny camp in the middle of a rainforest for two weeks...

"After the meeting, I was slightly keener than Ant, although we were both interested. I just remember saying to him, 'We've got to do this because if it works, it'll be brilliant, and if someone else does it and it's a big hit, we'll be gutted."

Ant confessed: "But I just kept thinking, 'It sounds stupid - and that title's far too long'."

While I'm A Celebrity will be back for the years to come, its spin-off show has been given the axe.

Extra Camp will not air in 2020, ITV announced previously.

The show, which used to be called I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, has aired alongside the main series for 17 years.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "ITV2 has loved having Extra Camp on the channel and would like to thank all the production team for their hard work over the years, the fantastic on screen presenters and the brilliant hard working crew behind the scenes.

"It’ll be sad to bring the curtain down on the show but the focus for ITV2 is the primetime schedule."

The ITV2 series is the latest reality TV show spin-off to be dropped, following in the footsteps of X Factor's Xtra Factor and Britain's Got Talent's More Talent.

I'm A Celebrity will air in the autumn on ITV, typically starting in November.