I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up of rumoured celebrities revealed

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020 is on its way - who's on the line up this year?

I'm A Celebrity 2020 is expected to be back on ITV in November.

No names have been officially confirmed for the show just yet but a number of rumoured celebrities have been linked to the show.

Here we round up all the celebrities rumoured so far...

Who's on I'm A Celebrity 2020? Rumoured line up!

Carole Baskin

Tiger King star Carole Baskin

Tiger King's Carole Baskin is reportedly on the wish list for this year's I'm A Celebrity line up. ITV are said to be keen to get the viral Netflix star in the jungle in the autumn, according to The Sun newspaper.

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard

After quitting Strictly Come Dancing, pro dancer AJ Pritchard could be set for the jungle. The Sun newspaper reports that AJ is hopeful to "show his personality" off more and would happily "throw himself into Bushtucker Trials".

Nikki Sanderson

Nikki Sanderson on SAS Who Dares Wins

Actress Nikki Sanderson is rumoured to be heading to Australia for I'm A Celebrity. Nikki is best known for her roles in soaps Coronation Street and Hollyoaks as well as ITV series Heartbeat. Having recently appeared on the line up of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it seems as though Nikki already has another reality TV challenge lined up.

Beverley Callard Beverley Callard

Actress Beverley Callard is rumoured to be in talks to appear on the I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up. Beverley is best known for her role of Liz McDonald in ITV soap Coronation Street, a part she has played on and off since 1989.

Lucy Fallon

Lucy Fallon

Actress Lucy Fallon, best known for her role as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, is reportedly lined up for the series this autumn. A source told The Sun: "Lucy is bubbly, funny, down-to-earth and game for a challenge, so she is a great fit for I’m A Celebrity."

Mark Labbett

The Chaser, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett

The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed hopes of competing in I'm A Celebrity. He declared: “I’m going to do it, it’s just a question of when. I am not joking you guys, cannibalism may be on the cards.

“I would be that hungry and some minuscule pipsqueak mucks up the food challenge and says, ‘Oh it doesn’t matter, we’ll go without for a day’, and I will be looking at them going, ‘Oh, there’s a couple of steaks on that’. My father was a butcher, so I know how to prepare a joint.”

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins

Fresh from her stint on Dancing On Ice, Maura Higgins could be set for another reality TV challenge. The Love Island star has been tipped to take part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here later this year.

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona

I'm A Celebrity bosses are hoping to get Eric Cantona in the jungle this year. Producers have said that the football legend is top of their wish list for the 2020 line up. Showrunner Richard Cowles said: “I just like the idea of Eric Cantona talking in French and coming up with really profound things. That would be good.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here usually launches in November on ITV.

Ant and Dec will return to host although spin-off show Extra Camp has been axed after 17 years.