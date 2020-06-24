Davina McCall would say yes to hosting Big Brother again on Channel 4

Davina McCall says she is up for hosting a Big Brother revival on Channel 4.

Davina is currently hosting a look back at Big Brother nightly on E4 as she and and Rylan Clark-Neal revisit some of the most memorable Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother episodes of all time to celebrates the shows 20th anniversary.

With rumours that a full comeback for Big Brother could be in the works, Davina says she's more than up for it.

Speaking to Scott Mills on Radio 1 today, she said: "Oh God if they asked me to [host it again]? Yes. Of course I would.

"I've had eleven years off, it's Channel 4 which was the home where I presented it before."

Davina added: "The thing is, it's all about the casting. And the other big problem is the compliance and everything. There are housemates and alcohol and stuff that happened that would never be allowed to happen now.

"It might be about bringing it back for a shorter amount time, just for one series to celebrate it."

It was recently reported by the Daily Star that producers were in talks to bring Celebrity Big Brother back for a new series.

The tabloid claimed that a new series of CBB is "highly likely" next year, airing on E4.

"[Davina] is the undisputed queen of the show, so it would be a dream to have her back," a source claimed.

They added: "They’re prepared to work everything around her if it means getting her on board. And of course, there will be a healthy pay cheque on offer."

Big Brother last aired in 2018 on Channel 5 after originating on Channel 4 back in 2000.

For now, Big Brother: Best Shows Ever continues nightly at 9pm on E4.

This evening's penultimate instalment (June 24) is The One With The Boxes Task.

Relive one of the simplest, yet most entertaining tasks in Big Brother history. It's BB6 - where the housemates are tasked with spending the day in carboard boxes to see who could last the longest.