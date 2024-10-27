Big Brother spoilers! Eviction sparks drama after crowd chants

Tensions hit an all-time high in the Big Brother house following Izaaz’s eviction, and the aftermath was anything but peaceful.

As the Housemates gathered to reflect on the night, the conversation quickly turned to the chants from the crowd outside.

Lily was certain she heard her name being called in a less-than-flattering way.

“I heard ‘Get Lily out, Get Lily out,’” Lily proclaimed, kicking off a whirlwind of speculation.

What started as a casual chat soon turned into a full-blown debate as other Housemates chimed in, unsure of what they’d heard. Dean, Ali, and Martha were sceptical, with each of them questioning whether the crowd had really singled out Lily.

Martha, still unconvinced, pointed out that she didn’t hear Lily’s name. “I didn’t hear that. I did not hear that,” she said. But as the conversation continues, Martha turned to Hanah for backup. “You heard that, didn’t you?” she asked.

At first, Hanah hesitated but eventually confirmed what Lily suspected. “Yes, I did,” Hanah said, acknowledging that she too had heard the chants.

Conversation and speculation continued with Housemates going around in circles, leading Martha to share a conversation she had with Hanah. As the evening progressed, Martha and Hanah went head-to-head.

Martha asked: “Hanah, did you hear that? She just ignored the question…”

“If I say what I say it just worsens the situation,” she said, trying to avoid hurting Lily further.

At this point, the conversation had spiraled into a full-on confrontation, with Hanah expressing frustration over being dragged into the middle of the dispute.

“The reason I wasn’t going to repeat it is simply because I knew she was going to start crying. Is it that deep? No. It’s pantomime. If people know that it will upset her, I shouldn’t be asked that in front of her,” Hanah explained.

With no clear resolution in sight, tensions remained high as Hanah chose to leave the room, frustrated by the situation.

Towards the end of the evening, Martha extended an olive branch, approaching Hanah in an effort to smooth things over.

“Hanah, I know you don’t want to talk to me. But I just want to say I’m really sorry,” Martha began. “I shouldn’t have put you in that position. I shouldn’t have asked you that when you felt uncomfortable. You had that conversation with me privately. I was wrong to have done that. I’m sorry it’s escalated so much. I’m sorry for disrespecting you and I’m sorry for putting you in that situation. In the moment, I didn’t think. It was all heightened. In my eyes I had Lily’s best interests at heart, but I can see from hindsight that that wasn’t the right thing to have done.”

While Hanah accepted the apology, it was clear the damage was done, at least for now. “I accept your apology. Even though you or others might have perceived the way I reacted as me going full throttle, I was very much trying to keep my composure. That’s why I’ve been telling people – please do not rattle me,” Hanah responded.

She added, “Hopefully one day we can resolve this. But as I said I’m not a 24 hours/tomorrow type of girl. But for now, let’s just keep distance.”

The next day, Big Brother introduced a hilarious new task that required all Housemates to keep Segun “totally oblivious” to the day’s bizarre events. The task kicked off with a balloon-popping frenzy, but the real chaos began when Emma was given a secret mission. Her challenge? To smuggle David Potts, who was dressed as a potted plant, through the house without Segun noticing.

Emma later led a secret “bathroom rave” with ten housemates, while Marcello attempted to navigate the house with a giant chicken prop. All eyes are on the Housemates to see if they can keep up the charade or if Segun will finally catch on to the madness happening around him.

In a lighter moment, Emma found herself the victim of a rude wake-up call when Nathan and Baked Potato doused her with cold water while she tried to nap. Furious, Emma vowed revenge, and later that night, she made good on her promise by dunking an unsuspecting Baked Potato into the hot tub.

“You pri**s. I wouldn’t like to be either of you two tonight. You are so f****d,” Emma warned as she plotted her payback.

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.