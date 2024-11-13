Big Brother chaos after voice notes from home

On tonight’s Big Brother, Hanah’s friends sound the alarm about Segun in a new vault twist.

As the final six housemates of Big Brother—Nathan, Emma, Ali, Segun, Marcello, and Hanah—edge closer to the finish line, Big Brother delivers an unexpected twist through a special phone call from the mysterious Vault Hotline.

Hanah picks up the call, only to hear Big Brother’s voice with an exciting offer: she and one housemate of her choosing will enter The Vault for a unique experience.

But there’s a catch—they must keep it all a secret.

Hanah

Hanah selects Marcello as her Vault companion, and together they covertly make their way to the secret room.

Once inside, Big Brother reveals their task: manage precious voice messages from the housemates’ loved ones.

Hanah and Marcello learn that each message can only be fully accessed with two coins, but there are only enough coins for some, not all, of the finalists

Hanah’s message from her friends strikes an emotional note, but there’s an unexpected twist. Her friends, calling themselves her “home girls,” voice concern about Hanah’s interactions with Segun.

They end their message with a warning: “Be mindful of Segun. Real recognize real and we don’t know that man. It’s giving two flip sides of a coin.”

Startled, Hanah reflects on the words and brings them up with Segun.

Segun

“Segun, we need to have debriefs, babe,” she says. Segun responds, “Ah, that’s hurtful.”

Hanah muses further, “Out of all people for it to be you, that’s interesting but cool.”

Meanwhile, Ali shares her own interpretation of the exchange in the Diary Room. “I think they’ve both been flirting, but Segun may be playing it off in a way that makes Hanah look like the one doing all the flirting,” Ali remarks.

“It makes him look like the ‘nice guy’ and Hanah look foolish, which she’s not.”

As the tension between Hanah and Segun lingers, Ali points out that Hanah’s friends using their limited message time to deliver this caution speaks volumes.

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.